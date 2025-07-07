Newtownabbey: man injured at house after fending off masked intruders with an iron

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:28 BST
A man was hospitalised with injuries sustained while fending off weapon-wielding masked intruders with an iron at a house in Newtownabbey on Sunday (July 6).

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the aggravated burglary.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Shortly after 11.30pm, a report was received that three masked men forced entry to a house in the Whitewell Road area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The male occupant of the property was at home at the time, and upon seeing the men make their way up the stairs, struck one of them over the head with an iron.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo (stock image): Pacemakerplaceholder image
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo (stock image): Pacemaker

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

“The intruders, who were all dressed in dark coloured clothing, gloves, face coverings, and hoods, began to retreat down the stairs, swinging a number of weapons at the occupant.

“They were then reported to have fled from the property in the direction of the Antrim Road. The occupant attended hospital for treatment for injuries to his head, finger and forearms.

“Enquiries are continuing this morning, and detectives would ask anyone who may have any information which might assist, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1643 of 06/07/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice