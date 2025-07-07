A man was hospitalised with injuries sustained while fending off weapon-wielding masked intruders with an iron at a house in Newtownabbey on Sunday (July 6).

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the aggravated burglary.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Shortly after 11.30pm, a report was received that three masked men forced entry to a house in the Whitewell Road area.

“The male occupant of the property was at home at the time, and upon seeing the men make their way up the stairs, struck one of them over the head with an iron.

“The intruders, who were all dressed in dark coloured clothing, gloves, face coverings, and hoods, began to retreat down the stairs, swinging a number of weapons at the occupant.

“They were then reported to have fled from the property in the direction of the Antrim Road. The occupant attended hospital for treatment for injuries to his head, finger and forearms.

“Enquiries are continuing this morning, and detectives would ask anyone who may have any information which might assist, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1643 of 06/07/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.