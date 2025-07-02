A 40-year-old Newtownabbey man has been jailed for drug offences linked to EncroChat, an encrypted phone network used by criminals.

Daryl Patton, with an address listed as Dorchester Avenue, appeared at Londonderry Crown Court on Wednesday (July 2).

Patton was arrested as part of a specialist operation into a number of individuals using the network to source and arrange the importation of Class A and Class B controlled drugs.

He was sentenced for conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drug, conspiracy to fraudulently import a Class A controlled drug, possessing Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, offering to supply a Class A controlled drug and possession of criminal property.

He was given eight years’ imprisonment, half of which is to be spent in custody and half to be served on licence.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Pyper, from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “EncroChat was an encrypted phone network used by organised crime groups to plan illegal activity, typically drug importation and the movement of cash.”

The investigation and Wednesday’s subsequent sentencing stems from Operation Venetic which, led by the National Crime Agency and backed by European law enforcement agencies, successfully infiltrated the EncroChat network.

Detective Inspector Pyper, continued: “Daryl Patton was arrested in August 2020, following a search at a property in the Newtownabbey area, where police recovered mobile devices.

“An extensive examination of messages on the encrypted phone network revealed the defendant’s involvement in a vast number of exchanges regarding drugs, methods to pay for drugs, as well as conversations relating to the transporting of drugs into Northern Ireland.

“Throughout this case we have worked closely with partners, including prosecutors from the Public Prosecution Service and the National Crime Agency.

“It is thanks to such collective efforts, backed by the expertise of detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, that we were able to bring Patton before the court.

"This is a welcome milestone, and a reflection of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in criminal activity to justice."