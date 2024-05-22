Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A play park in Glengormley, which has been the site of recent anti-social behaviour, has been closed to facilitate repair works after overnight vandalism caused “extensive damage” to the facility.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council announced on May 22 that Lilian Bland Community Park in the Ballyclare Road area of the borough was closed after the overnight incident.

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Due to overnight vandalism in Lilian Bland Community Park, which has caused extensive damage, the park is now closed to carry out repair works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will endeavour to reopen the park again as soon as possible.

Damage caused to the play park at Lilian Bland Community Park. (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

“Should you witness any anti-social behaviour in this area, we would encourage you to report this to the PSNI by calling 101.”

On April 26, police officers said they would be “proactively patrolling” the park after recent disorder.

On May 17, a PSNI spokesperson said: “In recent weeks, we have responded to numerous calls from local residents, community workers, businesses and elected representatives about the behaviour of some young people at Lilian Bland Community Park in Glengormley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, young people should be encouraged to make use of local parks or shared facilities, but they must do so in a respectful manner and show consideration for others.

"The majority of young people who are out enjoying themselves and meeting up with friends over the weekends are well behaved. However, the behaviour of some is having a huge impact on the community – whether through excessive noise, drinking alcohol, causing damage to property or attacking police.

"As police officers, we want people to think about the consequences of their actions, something that seems like a bit of fun to you could bring you to the attention of police who will deal with you accordingly and appropriately and you could end up before a court and with a criminal record. This could affect travel, education and employment opportunities in the future.