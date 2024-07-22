Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The enquiry office at Newtownabbey Police Station will permanently close on Wednesday, July 31.

It is one of 11 station enquiry offices in Northern Ireland to close due to financial pressures, the PSNI said in April.

A police spokesperson said: “This is not a station closure. Police officers and staff will remain on-site and continue to serve the community. Your nearest enquiry office will now be at Musgrave station.

"You can, of course, contact us at any time of the day or night on 101, or on 999 if it is an emergency. Online reporting is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and enables you to report a crime without any delays. It’s quick and easy and reports are dealt with in live time, in the exact same way as 101 calls, so we can respond as quickly as possible. You can make a report online at https://orlo.uk/PGBAF.”

The decision to reduce the number of police station enquiry offices was taken due to the current financial and resource pressures facing the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The enquiry offices affected are:

- Belfast - Lisburn Road, Strand Town, Tennent Street and Woodbourne;

- Bangor;

- Banbridge;

- Magherafelt;

- Dungannon;

- Lisnaskea;

- Waterside;

- Newtownabbey.

Speaking about the decision, Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Bobby Singleton said: "This follows an extensive review which included analysis of the volume and type of demand in enquiry offices. This review concluded that against the backdrop of wider resource challenges, the current service is neither sustainable nor effective.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, however, the PSNI is facing unprecedented financial pressure and savings are necessary to deliver a sustainable and effective organisation.”

The PSNI currently operates 28 enquiry offices across Northern Ireland. One of these sites, Musgrave Street in Belfast, operates 24/7 with Strand Road, Derry/Londonderry, opening for 76 hours per week and the remaining 26 sites opening for 40 hours per week.

These ‘front counters’ are operated by Station Enquiry Assistants (SEAs), employed by a third party private sector contractor as part of a managed services contract.