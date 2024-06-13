Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of an ongoing investigation, police in Newtownabbey are wishing to speak to a driving instructor who was working in Glengormley on Tuesday, June 11.

Posting on social media on June 12, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If you are a driving instructor and were using your vehicle (silver Volkswagen Golf with a learner sign atop) on June 11 within the Ballyhenry area, can you please make contact with us via 101, quoting 1242 of June 11.