Newtownabbey PSNI officers keen to speak with driving instructor as part of ongoing investigation
As part of an ongoing investigation, police in Newtownabbey are wishing to speak to a driving instructor who was working in Glengormley on Tuesday, June 11.
Posting on social media on June 12, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If you are a driving instructor and were using your vehicle (silver Volkswagen Golf with a learner sign atop) on June 11 within the Ballyhenry area, can you please make contact with us via 101, quoting 1242 of June 11.
"You may be able to assist us with an ongoing investigation.”