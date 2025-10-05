An Assembly member has said he is “beyond disgusted” at an attack by vandals on the war memorial in Glengormley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Photos show the war memorial, which pays tribute to ‘members of HM Forces who gave their lives in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts’, daubed with spray paint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The criminal damage, understood to have taken place overnight on Friday, October 3, has prompted strong condemnation.

Police are treating criminal damage to Glengormley war memorial as a hate crime. Pictures: Phillip Brett.

DUP North Belfast MLA Phillip Brett described it as a “disgraceful attack” on the memorial in the Lilian Bland Community Park.

"I am beyond disgusted by this latest act of vandalism carried out by republicans in Glengormley,” he said.

"Not content with targeting the traditional arch, attacking a young girl at the Mini 12th, ripping down flags along the parade route and daubing sectarian graffiti on local businesses, they have now turned their hatred towards the community’s war memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This monument honours all who served and sacrificed in both world wars – Protestant, Catholic and neither. To attack it is to attack their memory, and to insult the values of service and sacrifice that it represents.

"Such actions are utterly shameful and have no place in a civilised society. I will be seeking urgent action from the police to ensure those responsible are identified and held accountable.”

TUV North Belfast spokesman John Hunter said he was “disgusted” by the attack, which “demonstrates both a blatant disregard for our community and a shocking ignorance of history”.

He said: “Men from all political and religious backgrounds served side by side in both world wars. The divisions of society were left behind as these men fought for shared ideals – freedom, liberty, and justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly, there are those who clearly fail to appreciate this historical reality. Nothing else can explain such an act.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of criminal damage being caused to a war memorial in Glengormley.

"It was reported to police at 4.45pm on Saturday, October 4, that sometime overnight on Friday, graffiti had been daubed on the war memorial.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information about this incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, is asked to ring 101 and quote reference 1175 of 04/05/25.