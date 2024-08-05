Newtownabbey: PSNI treating graffiti as 'racially motivated hate crime'

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Aug 2024, 18:23 BST
Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for information after ‘anti-Muslim’ graffiti was painted in the O’Neill Road area of the borough.

The slogan, which was daubed alongside cross hairs, was reported to officers on Monday, August 5.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, Inspector Weatherald said: “Officers attended the scene and noted graffiti on fencing. It is believed that the damage was caused at some point overnight between 10pm on Sunday, August 4 and 6am on Monday, August 5.

“The matter is being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime and anyone who may have any information can contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 221 of 05/08/24.

O'Neill Road. (Pic: Google).O'Neill Road. (Pic: Google).
O'Neill Road. (Pic: Google).
"Our Neighbourhood Policing Team officers will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies around any complaints regarding graffiti."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

