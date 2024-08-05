Newtownabbey: PSNI treating graffiti as 'racially motivated hate crime'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The slogan, which was daubed alongside cross hairs, was reported to officers on Monday, August 5.
In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, Inspector Weatherald said: “Officers attended the scene and noted graffiti on fencing. It is believed that the damage was caused at some point overnight between 10pm on Sunday, August 4 and 6am on Monday, August 5.
“The matter is being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime and anyone who may have any information can contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 221 of 05/08/24.
"Our Neighbourhood Policing Team officers will continue to engage with local community representatives and partner agencies around any complaints regarding graffiti."
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/