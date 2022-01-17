Newtownabbey residents urged to be vigilant after burglary reports

Commenting on social media today (Monday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “While we are working with colleagues from the Criminal Investigation Branch and crime Scene Investigators to investigate, we would ask that you please ensure your property is secure.

“Keep doors, gates and windows locked when not required, use security lighting and activate your alarm system where fitted.

“Keep valuables and car keys out of sight and reach as well as using CCTV if you have it installed.

Police have issued an appeal for information.

“If you live in the area and have CCTV, or dash cameras which may have been recording overnight, please check for anything suspicious and contact us via 101.”