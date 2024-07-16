Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal for information following a one-vehicle road traffic collision at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey on July 15.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which saw five people sustain “minor injuries” with one being transferred to hospital by ambulance, occurred shortly before 3pm at the Shore Road beauty spot.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson said: “NIAS received a 999 call at 2.48pm on July 15 following reports of an incident in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazelbank Park. (Pic: Google).

"NIAS despatched three Emergency Crews, one Ambulance Officer and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the incident.

"Following initial assessment and treatment, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”

Urging anyone with information to contact the police, a PSNI spokesperson stated: “Shortly before 2.50pm, it was reported that a red Toyota Auris had struck two benches in the Hazelbank area and five people received minor injuries.

"Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101, quoting 1007 15/07/24.”