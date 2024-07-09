Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young woman from Mallusk has spoken to the Newtownabbey Times in a bid to raise awareness about a rare medical condition impacting connective tissue that she was recently diagnosed with.

Laura Bowen (17) is facing daily challenges after being diagnosed earlier this year with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

The condition, which causes very flexible joints and stretchy and fragile skin, has left Laura experiencing extreme fatigue and pain.

The former Mercy College student had suffered from pain in her feet, lower back and hips from around the age of 14 and had to get medical insoles made for her shoes. This alleviated the pain in her feet, but the back and leg pain continued.

Laura Bowen. (Pic: Contributed).

After contracting the coronavirus during the pandemic in 2020, the Mallusk resident’s health declined further and she began to experience fatigue.

Detailing how her condition was diagnosed, Laura said: “After having Covid-19, I was faced with extreme fatigue. The only way I could describe it was it felt like I’d been drugged. The GP did blood tests and it turned out I had anemia, however, after supplements and my bloods returning back to normal, the fatigue was still as bad, which led doctors to think it was Long Covid.

"After many appointments with no answers, I did some research online and came across information about hEDS (Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome).

"A locum GP also mentioned in passing that it may be a connective tissue disorder and referred me to rheumatology, however, the waiting list on the NHS is four years.

"My parents paid for me to be seen privately at the Ulster Clinic in January 2024, where I was very swiftly diagnosed with hEDS.”

Explaining the impact the condition has had on her life, she stated: “Initially it was a relief to have a diagnosis, but soon reality set in and to be honest I am still coming to terms with how my life has changed and will continue to change.

“I feel extremely isolated and lonely due to not being able to go out very much because of my chronic pain and fatigue. I get up in the morning, but after a few hours I am exhausted and I have to go back to bed for another couple of hours. Even after going back to sleep I am still constantly exhausted through the rest of the day.

"I can’t walk for any real distance now and have to use a wheelchair when out shopping. Even things most people would consider ‘simple tasks’ like showering are often a struggle

for me. A lot of the time my mum has to wash my hair for me over the bath because I’m not able to shower due to my pain.

"One positive thing is that I will be starting studies at the NRC Newtownabbey campus in September, something I am looking forward to as I feel the college will be able to cater for my needs.

"The EDS UK support group has been a lifeline. Knowing there are others in the same position to understand what I am going through really helps.

