Witnesses sought after diggers stolen from site of Co Antrim Environmental Improvement Project

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2024, 17:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police officers in the Antrim and Newtownabbey district have launched an appeal for information after plant equipment was stolen from the Environmental Improvement Project in Burnside.

In a statement issued to this newspaper on July 8, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a report of theft from the Cogry Road area of Ballyclare.

"Sometime between 1pm on Saturday, July 6 and 8.30am on Monday, July 8, it was reported that two diggers were stolen from the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 235 08/07/24.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of two diggers from the Cogry Road area of Ballyclare. (Pic: PSNI).Police are appealing for information following the theft of two diggers from the Cogry Road area of Ballyclare. (Pic: PSNI).
Police are appealing for information following the theft of two diggers from the Cogry Road area of Ballyclare. (Pic: PSNI).

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"

Read More
Road users advised to allow extra time for journey due to works near Belfast Int...

Urging anyone with information to contact the police, Cllr Jeannie Archibald Brown (DUP) said: “I am horrified to learn that contractors working on the Environmental Improvement Project in Burnside had two diggers stolen. Anyone with information is asked to report this to the PSNI.”

Independent councillor Michael Stewart added: “If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of these diggers, or who has any information which could assist with the PSNI's investigations, please call 101.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In April, the Newtownabbey Times reported how the £500,000 investment project aimed at creating Environmental Improvement Schemes in Doagh, Burnside and Templepatrick was set to get underway this summer.

The initiative will see the creation of walking trails, cycling trails, seating and planting, paving and surfacing as well as enhancements to facilities.