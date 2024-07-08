Witnesses sought after diggers stolen from site of Co Antrim Environmental Improvement Project
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement issued to this newspaper on July 8, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following a report of theft from the Cogry Road area of Ballyclare.
"Sometime between 1pm on Saturday, July 6 and 8.30am on Monday, July 8, it was reported that two diggers were stolen from the area.
"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 235 08/07/24.
"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"
Urging anyone with information to contact the police, Cllr Jeannie Archibald Brown (DUP) said: “I am horrified to learn that contractors working on the Environmental Improvement Project in Burnside had two diggers stolen. Anyone with information is asked to report this to the PSNI.”
Independent councillor Michael Stewart added: “If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of these diggers, or who has any information which could assist with the PSNI's investigations, please call 101.”
In April, the Newtownabbey Times reported how the £500,000 investment project aimed at creating Environmental Improvement Schemes in Doagh, Burnside and Templepatrick was set to get underway this summer.
The initiative will see the creation of walking trails, cycling trails, seating and planting, paving and surfacing as well as enhancements to facilities.