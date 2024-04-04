Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballyclare-based company idverde has been appointed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, in collaboration with Department for Communities (DfC), to undertake the significant investment project across the three villages.

This investment, primarily funded by the Small Settlements Covid Recovery Programme, will see five Environmental Improvement Schemes created at locations including Doagh Square, Templepatrick roundabouts, Anderson Park and Burnside, with the intention of creating new, vibrant spaces which the community can be proud of and enjoy together.

The Small Settlements Covid Recovery Fund is a fund provided by DfC, Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to support the recovery of our small settlements following the Covid pandemic.

The Environmental Improvement Scheme will see significant investment in five locations including Anderson Park. (Pic: Google).

The initiative will see the creation of new walking trails, cycling trails, new seating and planting, new paving and surfacing as well as enhancements to the facilities in each area.

Welcoming the significant investment, Angeline McWilliams, Chair, Doagh Village Community Association, said: “We're delighted to see this significant investment being made in Doagh. The proposed improvements will help transform the heart of the village, reflecting and celebrating the area's rich cultural and industrial heritage while creating beautiful spaces for the community to enjoy.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said: “I’m delighted that council has been able to bring forward this level of investment for these rural communities through the departments. This level of investment is significant and will bring major improvements to the environment in these villages.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA added: “This investment reflects my department’s commitment to the recovery of rural communities following the challenges of the Covid pandemic. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of these enhancements on the lives of local residents in Doagh, Burnside and Templepatrick.”

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd explained: “The Small Settlements Regeneration Programme is a great example of inter Departmental working to deliver real change in how people live and work in the post pandemic world.

"I’m delighted that my Department was able to contribute to this programme which supports initiatives on the ground and has already brought tangible benefits to our rural communities.”

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir stated: “My Department, through the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Programme, continues to work in partnership across central and local government to deliver projects which are helping to transform rural villages and town centres.

"This partnership approach to delivery has a catalysing effect on rural settlements, creating additional opportunities for increased social interaction and economic regeneration, which in turn helps address poverty and social isolation issues in rural areas.”

Trevor Spence, idverde Operations Director commented: “As a local Ballyclare company, idverde is honoured to work with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the departments on this major investment project. We look forward to commencing the works and creating new, vibrant spaces that everyone can enjoy for years to come.”