Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They feature simple images, symbols and patterns to help youngsters express themselves. Typical symbols included are those such as eat, help, hello, thank-you, look, watch, stop and listen.

The boards can encourage children to interact with those who can’t speak and get them involved in play and activities. They have been installed recently in parks in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motion proposed by Macedon DUP Councillor Matthew Brady at a meeting of the council said: “This council recognises the importance of ensuring our parks and open spaces can be enjoyed by everyone. It notes the positive impact that neurodivergent communication boards have had in achieving this aim in other areas and resolves to install these boards in selected council-owned play parks across the borough.”

Rosstulla pupil, Arianna Radcliffe and Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM at the relocated Hazelbank Sensory Garden in Newtownabbey. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Cllr Brady added: “The sole purpose is to provide a further outlet and inclusive feature to our play parks so children with neurodivergent conditions can express themselves more easily.

“In the last week alone, we celebrated World Down Syndrome Day as well as opening our new sensory garden within Hazelbank which has been and will continue to be a fantastic asset to our council.

Daily Struggles

“However, these gestures go unmatched to the real daily struggles parents and guardians would have with neurodivergent children, from children with autism to ADHD to non-verbal. Just because a child cannot speak doesn’t mean they don’t have anything to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel these would be very beneficial to children within our borough. It will also encourage other children to approach them and use these boards to include them in their play.

“A simple board installed within our play parks could not only make our play parks more inclusive but provide more support to parents and guardians making a challenging experience more enjoyable for all.”

The motion was seconded by Threemilewater Alliance Cllr Julie Gilmour who said: “I am delighted to see this coming forward and urge all members to support it.”

Hazelbank Park Sensory Garden has officially reopened at a new location in the park in Newtownabbey. More than 30 pupils from Hill Croft, Riverside, Rosstulla, Thornfield House and Jordanstown Schools had an opportunity to explore the new facility recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children enjoyed the calming melodies of wind chimes, vibrantly coloured drums, a “mini-beast hotel” and interactive touch panels, all designed to enhance nature-based learning activities.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Cllr Mark Cooper BEM said: “It is a unique garden that seamlessly combines learning, exploration and fun. With its recent relocation and the addition of new features, we hope to instil a lifelong appreciation for the garden and its preservation.”

A sensory garden opened at Antrim Castle Gardens in 2022 and another is planned to open in Ballyclare this spring.