Newtownabbey woman pleads guilty to ‘failing to meet the needs of dogs’ in her care at Glenavy pet hotel
Paula McIvor, whose address was given as Glenwell Grove in Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to five charges of failing to meet the needs of animals, and one further charge of keeping a dog and allowing it to suffer unnecessarily.
The charges date between July 12, 2023 and July 24, 2023 when the defendant operated Waggies Pet Hotel in Glenavy.
The facts of the case were not opened in court, however, the particulars of the offences allege that ‘at premises known as Waggies Pet Hotel’ on the Belfast Road, Glenavy, McIvor failed to take reasonable steps to meet the needs of: Sam, a golden retriever; Steve, a Bichon Frise / poodle cross; Tonks, a border collie, and 36 other dogs.
The case was adjourned until August 19 to allow for a pre-sentence report from Probation.