Police are probing a potential link between a number of recent incidents in the North Down area.

It follows a petrol bomb attack in the Moyne Gardens area of Newtownards last night (Sunday) and a pipe bomb incident in the town the previous evening.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly after 10pm, it was reported that a brick was thrown through a front window of a property in the area. It was then reported that two petrol bombs were thrown into the property, which caused fire damage to the window ledge, roof and floor during the incident. One man in his 60s was injured during the incident.

“Damage was also caused to a car that was parked outside the property, with bricks thrown through an upstairs window and a kitchen window during the incident.

Police at the scene after a petrol bomb attack in Newtownards on Sunday evening. Press Eye - Belfast

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1787 26/03/23.”

On Saturday around 9.35pm, a pipe bomb was thrown at a property in the Bowtown Road area of Newtownards.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “It was reported that a front window and a wall at the property were damaged during the incident. The property was occupied at the time, but there were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area at that time, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1883 25/03/23.”

It was reported that a brick was thrown through a window. Press Eye - Belfast