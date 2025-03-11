The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has made contingency arrangements to maintain response capability after the theft of a large volume of vital equipment from Crumlin Fire Station.

The equipment, used in road traffic collision rescues, was taken from the Mill Road premises on Tuesday (March 11).

Ryan Thompson, Northern Area Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “I can confirm that several pieces of equipment, which are critical to our operational response to road traffic collisions (RTC), have been stolen from Crumlin Fire Station, Co Antrim, following a break-in sometime overnight, Tuesday 11 March 2025.

“These vital pieces of operational equipment are used by Crumlin firefighters to help rescue casualties involved in serious road traffic collisions who need released from vehicles urgently. I am appealing for these items to be returned to the fire station immediately.

Crumlin Fire Station. Photo: Google

“The theft of this vital equipment does not only prevent our firefighters from saving lives it also causes great concern in the local community.

“I would like to reassure the local community that NIFRS immediately put contingency arrangements in place to ensure that our operational response capability to the Crumlin area was maintained whilst the stolen items are replaced and to allow the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to conduct their investigation.

“It’s very disappointing that local firefighters who work tirelessly for their community, would be targeted in this way. I recognise the impact this has had on Crumlin firefighters and I would like to thank them for their support at this time.”

Police say they received a report at approximately 7.40am that the fire station had been broken into and a number of items stolen.

Sergeant Davidson added: “Following initial enquiries, we believe the break-in occurred sometime overnight. It was discovered that a large quantity of vital equipment had been taken.

“The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and local firefighters, work so hard for their community, and it is extremely disappointing that it would be targeted in this way.

“Our investigation is currently ongoing. We would ask anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 209 11/03/25."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted on online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.