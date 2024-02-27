NI Water issues safety warning after anti-social behaviour causes damage at Stoneyford Reservoir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The appeal comes after recent scrambler damage at Stoneyford Reservoir caused damage to the reservoir embankments, leading to huge concerns for public safety and water services.

NI Water supply manager Gary Presho said: “NI Water strictly prohibits the use of scramblers or quad bikes across all its sites including on reservoir embankments.

"We urge those people who think this is harmless fun to stop this dangerous activity immediately.

NI Water issues warning after a scrambler caused damage at Stoneyford Reservoir. Pic credit: NI Water

“Not only do we have concerns for public safety but there is also the damage that is being caused to the reservoir embankment.

"The damage caused shows that grassland has been badly cut up and with the recent adverse weather and heavy rain we could well start to see erosion which could impact on the structural integrity of the dam.

“We are actively working with the local council and with the PSNI to find a permanent solution.

"We need to find a way to stop this anti-social behaviour before there is an accident and before significant damage happens to the actual dams here at Stoneyford.

"NI Water will consider ceasing public access to the area if such behaviour continues.

“NI Water depends on the common sense and goodwill of those using the site to treat it with respect.

"We understand people want to make the most of this scenic area but we would ask everyone to respect the area and other users.