The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has stated it will investigate any relevant information it receives in relation to those believed to be involved in waste crime after a number of tyres were illegally dumped at an east Antrim beauty spot.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NIEA has received a report after dozens of tyres were dumped in the car park at Ballyboley Forest.

Responding to the Larne Times on Thursday, November 28, a spokesperson for the NIEA stated: “NIEA has received a complaint regarding fly-tipped tyres at the car park at Ballyboley Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been logged as an incident for investigation by NIEA who will liaise with Forestry Service regarding the removal of these tyres.

Tyres pictured at the Ballyboley Forest car park on November 24. (Photo: Contributed).

“Responsibility for the investigation of illegal dumping, including the dumping of tyres, is currently shared between NIEA and local councils.

"NIEA has partnership arrangements with local councils under the fly-tipping protocol, under which NIEA may task contractors to remove hazardous waste and non–hazardous waste from public land, where the non-hazardous waste is 20m3 or more in volume.

“NIEA will investigate any relevant information it receives in relation to those believed to be involved in waste crime. NIEA continue to advise that the public use a properly authorised waste business for the disposal of their tyres and any other waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"NIEA would encourage the public to report waste crime to [email protected] or by calling 0800 80 70 60.”

The forest is located between Ballynure and Larne in the Mid and East Antrim Council area.

The council has outlined the penalties that can be issued to anyone caught fly-tipping.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council has a zero-tolerance approach towards fly-tipping and illegal dumping across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fly-tipping is an eyesore for residents, damaging to habitats and costs MEA Council thousands of pounds in clean-up costs.

“Anyone caught fly-tipping in Mid and East Antrim will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £400 (reduced to £300 if paid within 10 days).

“We would encourage anyone who wishes to report a fly-tipping incident to use our online form via https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Report”