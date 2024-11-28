Residents across Northern Ireland are being urged to be vigilant after scammers, purporting to be offering winter fuel payments, targeted members of the public over recent days.

The scam message, sent to people’s mobile phones, included a link, where recipients were being asked to insert their personal information before accessing the funds.

The text message stated: “Due to the approaching cold weather, in order to ensure that you can spend this winter safely, the city hall hereby resolves to issue you the 2024 winter heating allowance.

"Please fill in your receipt information completely after receiving the information. We will issue it to you within seven working days. The collection time will end on November 22 2024. If you fail to fill in the information, we will consider that you have given up receiving this subsidy.”

Residents are being urged to be vigilant after scammers targeted people via a text message purporting to be linked to the issuing of winter fuel payments. (Picture: Unsplash).

The message ended with the sign off: “May you have a wonderful and warm winter.”

The Department for Communities, the Stormont body in charge of the winter fuel payment programme, has moved to clarify that they would not be requesting information like this from eligible pensioners.

Responding to this newspaper on Thursday, November 28, a Department for Communities spokesperson said: “Winter Fuel Payments and the one-off fuel support payment of £100 announced by Minister Lyons last week will be paid to eligible pensioners automatically. There is no need to make an application.

“The Department will never ask people for bank details by text, email or via links to click within a text or email. These messages may be a scam and should be reported to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.

“The Department has updated nidirect on the risks of scam messages and the action to take if one is received.”

Police officers are urging members of the public to be vigilant and to report any possible scams following this latest incident.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson explained: "Criminals will constantly change how they present their scam to lure people in and swindle them, but their aim is always the same - they are trying to get your personal and financial details which they will then use to commit a more sophisticated scam where the losses can be substantial and, for some, life changing.

"The lengths scammers go to are extensive, and we would advise everyone to take a minute to question that email, call or text message before acting.

"Our advice is: do not respond to unknown calls and texts; do not give away personal or financial information to people you do not know; do not transfer money to unknown people and never click on links in text messages.

“We would encourage people to have conversations with friends and family who may be vulnerable, to raise awareness on what to do if they receive such a suspicious call or message.

“The best way to fight scams and not lose money is to stop, check and report.”

Information and advice is also available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or on the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni.