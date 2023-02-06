One man has been arrested after six houses were searched in Portadown today, with police seizing nine suspected firearms, several Samurai swords, £6,000 in cash as well as drugs.

The major investigation into an organised crime gang stretches on both sides of the border, says the PSNI adding that it is working with law enforcement agencies in the Irish Republic and further afield.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton of PSNI Organised Crime Team with some Items that have been seized following significant pre-planned search operation in Potadown. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

-

Police said the probe involves the importation of illegals weapons and drugs into the wider Craigavon area and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Illegal guns are smuggled in for one purpose only, and that is to cause injury and death,” said a senior PSNI officer following the latest seizure in the Portadown area.

A PSNI spokesperson said detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch carried out searches today, (6 February), in Portadown as part of an ongoing investigation into an Organised Crime Group.

Nine suspected firearms were found during searches in Portadown, Co Armagh by the PSNI.

A spokesperson said: “Detectives, who were accompanied by local officers from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District and Tactical Support Teams, searched six houses in the Garvaghy Road area of the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"During today’s searches, officers recovered nine suspected firearms, which will now be subject to investigation, several Samurai swords, approximately £6,000 in cash, quantities of Class A and B controlled drugs, along with related paraphernalia.

"One man, aged in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms-related offences. He is currently assisting detectives with enquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton, from the Organised Crime Branch, said: “Today’s six searches are part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group, which is involved in serious and organised crime including the supply of drugs and firearms.

Selection of Samurai swords found during searches in Portadown, Co Armagh by the PSNI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Including today, we have carried out 27 searches and made eight arrests since this investigation began in October 2022. We have seized two knuckle-dusters, two machetes, a quantity of herbal cannabis and over half a kilo of cocaine. We have also seized and confiscated a vehicle, and over £15,000 as suspected proceeds of crime.

“This is a robust investigation into a serious and organised crime group who are involved in the most serious of criminality.

“This group is responsible for bringing firearms and illicit drugs into the country, particularly the greater Craigavon area, putting local people at risk.

“Illegal guns are smuggled in for one purpose only, and that is to cause injury and death,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selection of knives and swords were found during searches in Portadown, Co Armagh by the PSNI.

“Drugs are equally dangerous as they ruin lives and damage our communities. These criminals line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation.

“This Organised Crime Group’s criminality stretches beyond the borders of Northern Ireland and we will continue to work alongside key law enforcement partners in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and further afield to carry out operations in order to break the cycle of those who cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs and firearms,” said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton.