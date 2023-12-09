Register
BREAKING

North Belfast assault: man remains in hospital with serious head injuries

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries during an assault in north Belfast last weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Dec 2023, 17:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The PSNI received a report that a man aged in his 40s was assaulted in the Glenrosa Link area around 12.45am on Sunday, December 3.

In a statement issued today (Saturday), police added: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries, where he remains at this time.

Read More
Two people, including a man in his 80s, rushed to hospitals in Belfast and Craig...
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101. Photo by: PacemakerPolice are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101. Photo by: Pacemaker
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101. Photo by: Pacemaker
Most Popular

"A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

“The area was heavily populated at the time of the assault and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. We are also particularly keen to speak to anyone who offered the victim assistance before the ambulance arrived.

“Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 993 of 03/12/23.”