Two people, including a man in his 80s, were rushed to hospitals in Belfast and Craigavon after a car mounted the pavement in Lurgan town centre.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it responded to a 999 call at 11.38am with two emergency crews and a hazardous area response team also in attendance. The Air Ambulance’s HEMS team also attended in a response car.

PSNI at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Lurgan, Co Armagh on December 8, 2023.

The spokesperson said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to RVH in Belfast and another to Craigavon Area Hospital.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at the Church Place area of Lurgan on Friday 8th December.

"At around 11:35am, it was reported that a white Ford Puma car mounted a pavement and struck a man.