North Belfast hijacking: driver attacked and vehicle burnt out

A driver was attacked and his vehicle later torched after a hijacking in north Belfast this morning (Sunday).
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 17:30 BST

Detectives in Musgrave are investigating the incident which occurred in the Jamaica Street area of the city.

Police received a report that a man, aged in his 30s, was travelling in a silver Skoda Superb in the area shortly after 2.35am. As the vehicle was stopped, an unknown man punched the driver in the face and forced him into the rear seat of the vehicle.

It is understood a second man then got into the car and drove it to the Ligoniel area of north Belfast where the injured party was able to get out. The vehicle was subsequently found burnt out in the same area a short time later.

Detectives in Musgrave are investigating a report of a vehicle hijacking Photo: National World
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Our investigation has just begun and anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, or has information that could help enquiries such as CCTV, mobile or dash-cam footage, you can call us on 101, and quote reference number 318 of 03/09/23.

You can also make a report to police online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.