Police in Ards and North Down investigating a series of attacks linked to a feud between drug gangs have now made a total of 10 arrests.

Speaking at a media facility in Newtownards earlier today (Thursday), Superintendent Johnston McDowell, District Commander for the area, said: "This afternoon, we arrested four men in Newtownards. The arrests were made after a group of individuals, some of whom were masked, made their way into the Weavers Grange area, after gathering at the courthouse on Regent Street this morning.

"Today’s arrests bring the total number of people arrested to 10. That’s 10 arrested in connection with attacks on homes by rival factions previously linked to the UDA.

"Two men have been charged with offences and have appeared in court.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell.

"To date, 11 properties across Newtownards, Bangor, Ballywalter, and Donaghadee have been subject to attack. Many of these were homes of young children."

Superintendent McDowell stressed that a robust policing operation has been implemented not only to investigate these attacks, but also to deter further instances of violence and damage to homes.

Incredibly Reckless

He continued: "These attacks are completely unacceptable, incredibly reckless and place our communities at grave risk. We don’t want to see any escalation of violence between these gangs, nor do we want anyone in our communities to get hurt.

"Along with high visibility patrols by our Neighbourhood and Local Policing Teams, we are utilising the specialist expertise of our Armed Response units and Tactical Support Group officers and we are working closely with our colleagues in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to counter the threat posed by these gangs."

Superintendent McDowell also addressed speculation and "misinformation” which has been circulating both locally and online, particularly with regard to the presence of masked men in local schools.

He said: "I can assure local people that nothing of this nature has been reported to police and thus far there has been no evidence that anything of this nature has taken place at any of our schools.

