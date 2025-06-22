The total number of people arrested in relation to recent rioting in Northern Ireland now stands at 36.

The figure was released on Sunday as officers from the PSNI’s Public Order Enquiry Team investigating the disorder charged another person to court.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with riot and is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 23.

Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Crowds on the streets of Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker

Two men, also arrested on Friday, have been charged.

A 42-year-old man arrested for intentionally encouraging or assisting riot and a 54-year-old man charged with riot.

Both appeared before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The unrest broke out in Ballymena on Monday, June 9 – the day two 14-year-old boys appeared in court charged with the attempted rape of a teenage girl in the town.

Public disorder erupted in other areas across Northern Ireland on following nights, with property damaged and dozens of police officers injured.