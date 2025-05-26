An award-winning coach who had been involved in training some of Northern Ireland’s best trampoline gymnasts and was due to appear in court to face charges relating to indecent images of children, has been found dead in Hungary.

Simon Flannery (41) was due to appear in the dock of Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, but defence solicitor Adrian Harvey told the court “it’s a very tragic situation”.

"As far as we are aware Mr Flannery took his own life last Friday in Budapest,” he told District Judge Steven Keown, adding that “we are seeking confirmation of that”.

On an indictment dated between March 25, 2020 and November 29, 2023 Flannery, who was awarded the coach of the year accolade in 2019, was charged with having, possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

Having been on police bail since his arrest in November 2023, the former barber turned top trampoline coach was formally charged four weeks ago and was due to have his first appearance on Friday.

It emerged last weekend, however, the 41-year-old, originally from Co Mayo but who had been living on the Upper Lisburn Road in Belfast, had been found dead in Budapest.

Until his arrest Flannery had been the head of the trampoline programme at Northern Ireland’s largest trampoline club and had been involved in training some of Northern Ireland’s best trampoline gymnasts who have competed all over the world.

Giving evidence to the court on Friday, a detective constable said the PSNI had been contacted by authorities in Budapest “to make us aware and to contact the next of kin” but that since then, the police have “requested official confirmation of the death”.

Judge Keown said that “to keep ourselves right,” he believed the officer should give evidence that she believes she can connect Flannery to the charges and accordingly, that was done.

Suggesting that the case be adjourned for a month, Mr Harvey said he would liaise with Flannery’s family and the Garda.

Judge Keown agreed and scheduled the case for an update on June 20.