‘Nothing untoward’ found after residents evacuated in Antrim security alert

Police say nothing untoward was discovered after a security alert in Antrim last night (Wednesday).

By Terry Ferry
1 hour ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 10:55am

The PSNI received a report at approximately 9pm that a suspicious object had been left in the Meadowlands area.

Inspector Patton said: “Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked and following a number of searches, nothing untoward was found.

"A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents affected now able to return to their homes.

"I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to keep people safe.

“We’re appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2052 of 25/01/23."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/