Nutts Corner Raceway plans tribute to Colin Crawley who died after being found with head injuries in Newtownabbey

Tributes have been paid to Newtownabbey man Colin Crawley, who died several days after sustaining serious head injuries in the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey last weekend.

Colin Crawley

Well-known in local motorsport circles, 40-year-old Mr Crawley died on Thursday, February 16. He had been found unconscious in the early hours of Sunday, February 12 and taken to hospital by emergency services but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Condolences have been expressed to the Newtownabbey man’s family, with tributes describing him as “decent and friendly” and someone “who would never see anyone stuck”.

A minute’s silence is to be held at Nutts Corner Raceway as a mark of respect.

A spokesperson said: “Nutts Corner Raceway is deeply saddened to hear the passing of Group 2 Lightning Rod driver #139 Colin Crawley. We wish to express our condolences to Colin’s family, friends and wider family circle at this difficult time.

"Colin was a well-known race driver in the class sense 2017, taking his first win in the class last year. Colin was well liked by all due to his can do attitude and willingness to help anyone in the pits who needed a hand and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

"As a mark of respect, we will be holding a one-minute silence before the first Group 2 Lightning Rod Race at our upcoming race meeting on Sunday, March 19.”

A fellow racing enthusiast posted on social media: “I can’t believe that a friend I gained through the racing has passed away.

“It was a great pleasure to race along side you big man and w youill be sadly missed by all of us group 2 men as you were one of a kind. You were always there offering a hand when it was needed. You never wanted to see anyone stuck and that’s the way racing should be. It will not be the same not seeing that 139 car out racing amongst us now.”

Detectives investigating the circumstances leading to Mr Crawley’s injuries have set up an online portal for the public to upload information which may be relevant to the investigation. They are seeking mobile phone videos, CCTV footage, vehicle dashcam footage and photos of the incident as well as any other information which may assist.

