Odhrán Kelly: Gary Damien Scullion appears in court charged with Lurgan man's murder
Gary Damien Scullion, aged 31, from Edward Street in Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of murdering the 23-year-old nursing assistant on Sunday, December 3.
When asked if he understood the charge, the defendant replied that he did.
A detective sergeant told the court he believed he could connect Scullion to the charge.
There was no application for bail and the defendant was remanded in custody until January 5.
Mr Kelly’s body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street in the early hours of Sunday,
On Thursday, two Lurgan woman appeared in court accused of helping to dispose of his body.
Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, from Edward Street and 36-year-old Stephanie McClelland were remanded in custody and are due to appear in court again later this month.
Another 31-year-old man remains in police custody.