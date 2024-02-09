Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, aged 43, from Edward Street in Lurgan, is accused of assisting another person in relation to the murder of Mr Kelly last year.

Lovely tributes have been left for 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly at Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Mr Kelly’s body was found close to a burning vehicle in the Edward Street area of Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday, December 3. Four other people have been arrested and charged in relation to his killing.

Craigavon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that this case was brought forward to amend the defendant’s bail conditions. A prosecutor said: “There were two conditions sought, an exclusion zone and a no alcohol condition.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked what the defence’s position was in relation to these applications. Stevenson’s solicitor said he had thought the exclusion from Lurgan would be sought and he was prepared to “take a rather relaxed view on that”. The district judge banned Stevenson from entering Lurgan as outlined on a map before the court.

The district judge said the second condition is that she is banned from consuming alcohol at her bail address or at a public place and to submit to preliminary breath tests. The defence solicitor said this was objected to.

“There is no basis for it. There is nothing in the defendant’s conduct since she has been released on bail which would cause the court any concern in relation to alcohol.

"This is a simple fact that if one considered bail as a contract between the defendant and the court, she was asked to sign up to various terms five weeks ago. She did so. She has observed those terms. There is no suggestion she has breached those in any way whatsoever.”

District Judge Rafferty said: “You are saying there has been nothing in the intervening period to suggest that alcohol has been an issue?”

The solicitor said: “That is correct.”