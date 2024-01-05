A second Lurgan woman accused of assisting an offender in relation to the murder of nursing assistant Odhrán Kelly has been released on bail.

Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, aged 43, from Edward Street, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Women’s Prison on Friday charged with assisting offenders.

Lovely tributes have been left for 23-year-old Odhrán Kelly at Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Also before the court were Shane Harte (31), from Headington House, Lurgan, and Gary Damien Scullion (31), from Edward Street, Lurgan. They both appeared at via video link from Maghaberry Prison, charged with the murder of Odhrán Kelly and were each remanded into custody to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court in four weeks time.

Mr Kelly’s body was discovered close to a burning vehicle in the Edward Street area of Lurgan in the early hours of Sunday, December 3.

Wearing a black and blue checked shirt, Stevenson kept dabbing her face with what appeared to be a tissue during the proceedings.

Floral tributes to Odhrán Kelly from his mother Jacqui and brother Paul amid other tributes from friends and the community following the tragic murder of the 23-year-old nursing assistant in Lurgan, Co Armagh on December 3, 2023.

Gavyn Cairns, instructed by Mr Brown of Eamon McEvoy Solicitors, said he was representing the accused.

A detective sergeant was sworn in by the court and was asked by the prosecution lawyer for his views on granting bail to the defendant. The officer said: “We would be objecting to bail for Stevenson on the following grounds: First of all, risk of interference with the course of justice due to the serious nature of this offence the defendant has been charged with. Secondly, there may be a risk of contacting key witnesses – one of those witnesses being her 10-year-old daughter."

The officer added: “Recently there was a vigil in Lurgan for the victim Mr Kelly and there were some 700 attendees. We have concerns for the suspect’s safety due to the community feeling in the area.”

District Judge Francis Kelly said: “Surely it is police’s job to ensure the safety of the defendant.” The officer responded: “It is.”

The detective sergeant further added: “She was also initially uncooperative in interview although lately did give an account to assist police.”

Under cross-examination by Stevenson’s barrister, the officer agreed that Stevenson answered questions put to her during interview.

Mr Cairns said: “It is right to say moreover that while initially an account was provided to police, which appeared on the face of it not entirely accurate, there was a voluntary turn about face on the part of Ms Stevenson in order to correct the position and actually to cooperate with police enquiries?” The officer said that was correct.

Mr Cairns added: “It is the case that she ultimately assisted police in terms of the account that was provided.” The officer said that was correct.

The barrister said: “It is further to be said that on 22nd of last month in this courtroom that a co-accused faced the same charge as Ms Stevenson and was admitted to bail notwithstanding the objections.” The officer agreed.

The court was told that Stevenson has a record ‘of some vintage’. Mr Cairns put to the officer that the current bail address, which had been proffered to the court, took some time to obtain and is agreeable to police. The officer agreed.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said he was granting bail. “You mentioned about her 10-year-old daughter as a potential witness?” asked the judge which the officer said was correct. “Are you suggesting she can’t have contact with her daughter?” asked the judge. The officer said there is a Residence Order in favour of the biological father.

The district judge ordered that there be no contact by Stevenson with any prosecution witnesses or co-accused.

“She is allowed to have contact with her daughter but is prohibited from discussing the case with her daughter,” he added.

The officer outlined other bail restrictions including that Stevenson reside at the approved address which is not within ten miles of Lurgan, that she reports three times a week to an approved police station. She is also banned from accessing social media.

Speaking to defendant, the district judge outlined the bail conditions to Stevenson who told him that she understood them.

The case was adjourned until February 2, the same date the co-accused is next before the court. Stevenson was released on her own bail of £500.

Last month Stephanie McClelland (36), of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, was also released on bail charged with assisting an offender.

Meanwhile at the same court on Friday, Crystal Angela Redden, aged 30, from Garland Avenue, Lurgan, appeared accused of perverting the course of justice, namely making a false statement contrary to common law, on December 7 last year.

Standing in the dock, the charge was put to the defendant, who was dressed in a grey hoodie, and who said she understood the charge. An officer was asked if he was aware of the facts of the case and if he could connect the defendant. He replied he was aware of the facts and could connect.

A prosecutor said that this is the defendant’s first appearance and she is on bail. The case was adjourned also to February 2.