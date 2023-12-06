Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Odhrán Kelly, have charged two women with assisting an offender.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 43-year-old and 36-year-old women are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Two 31-year-old men arrested as part of the investigation remain in police custody at this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Kelly, who worked as a nursing assistant, was formally identified on Wednesday as the murder victim. His body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday.

23-year-old Odhrán Kelly was formally identified on Wednesday as the murder victim who was found dead close to a burning car at Edward Street in Lurgan on Sunday. Picture: family

Police have said they do not believe there was an organised crime link to the killing

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “The investigation is at an early stage and we are continuing to interview people who remain in custody. I am keeping an open mind regarding the motive and am following a number of lines of enquiry.