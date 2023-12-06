Odhrán Kelly: two women charged in connection with Lurgan murder
The 43-year-old and 36-year-old women are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Two 31-year-old men arrested as part of the investigation remain in police custody at this time.
Mr Kelly, who worked as a nursing assistant, was formally identified on Wednesday as the murder victim. His body was found beside a burning car in Maple Court in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday.
Police have said they do not believe there was an organised crime link to the killing
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “The investigation is at an early stage and we are continuing to interview people who remain in custody. I am keeping an open mind regarding the motive and am following a number of lines of enquiry.
"We would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 370 03/12/23.”