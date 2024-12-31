One arrest after a man and a child had a gun pointed at them by intruder at a house in Ahoghill
Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Shortly before 7.45pm yesterday, Monday 30th December, police received a report that a man smashed the glass of a door at a property in the Laurel Park area before entering the property.
“It was reported that the intruder, who had his face covered, then pointed a gun at the male householder and a female child. The householder then left the property with the child.
“A man aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary and stealing, carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug."
Police say the man remains in custody at this time.
Detective Sergeant Erskine added: “We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch. “The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1481 of 30/12/24.”
Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.