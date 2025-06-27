One arrest after police search property in Maghera area and seize drugs

By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Jun 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 12:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

One arrest was made after police carried out a search of a property in the Maghera area and seized a quantity of drugs.

Suspected Class A, Class B, Class C drugs were located as well as a quantity of cash, Mid Ulster police said in a social media post.

placeholder image
Read More
Co Tyrone Asda colleagues reach 215-year service milestone

A PSNI spokesperson said they remained firmly committed to disrupting street-level drug dealing and keeping communities safe.

He added that anyone aware of drug dealing can contact them on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice