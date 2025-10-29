One arrest after police seize £30k worth of suspected drugs along with prohibited weapons in Ahoghill search
District Support Team officers recovered the suspected Class A and B drugs along with several prohibited weapons when they conducted an arrest and search operation.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Police estimate the total value of drugs seized to be in excess of £30,000. One male has been arrested and has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
"Officers across the district are committed to removing drugs and weapons from our communities.
"If you have any information you would like to pass to police please contact 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.”