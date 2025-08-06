One arrest and drugs seized following police house searches in Cookstown area
One person was arrested after three houses were searched in the Cookstown area on Tuesday and drugs, valued at £12,000, seized.
In a social media post, Mid Ulster PSNI said Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were found.
"One individual has been arrested, another has been cautioned and enquiries continue," the post read.
"We continue to pro-actively remove harmful drugs from your communities, targeting those who seek to profit from the harm they cause.”
They appealed for anyone with information to contact them