One arrest and drugs seized following police house searches in Cookstown area

By Stanley Campbell
Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:22 BST
One person was arrested after three houses were searched in the Cookstown area on Tuesday and drugs, valued at £12,000, seized.

In a social media post, Mid Ulster PSNI said Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were found.

"One individual has been arrested, another has been cautioned and enquiries continue," the post read.

"We continue to pro-actively remove harmful drugs from your communities, targeting those who seek to profit from the harm they cause.”

They appealed for anyone with information to contact them

