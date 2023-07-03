Register
One person taken to hospital following crash this morning in Lurgan Co Armagh

One patient has been taken to hospital following a serious traffic crash in Lurgan this morning.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:56 BST

It is understood the crash involving at least two vehicles happened at the junction of the Gilpinstown Road and Portadown Road in Lurgan.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the PSNI attended the scene and one patient was taken to hospital via ambulance.

PSNI accidentPSNI accident
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Portadown Road, Lurgan. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is also in attendance. Although the road has not been closed, motorists are advised to exercise caution when passing.”

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 9:37 on Monday 3 July following reports of a RTC on Portadown Road Area, Lurgan.

"NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance.”