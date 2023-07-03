It is understood the crash involving at least two vehicles happened at the junction of the Gilpinstown Road and Portadown Road in Lurgan.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the PSNI attended the scene and one patient was taken to hospital via ambulance.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Portadown Road, Lurgan. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is also in attendance. Although the road has not been closed, motorists are advised to exercise caution when passing.”
A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 9:37 on Monday 3 July following reports of a RTC on Portadown Road Area, Lurgan.
"NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance.”