An organised crime gang is believed to be behind a spate of thefts of expensive GPS equipment in farms in Loughgall, Ballymoney, Glenavy, Tandragee, Banbridge, Portaferry and Hillsborough.

Since June police recieved seven reports of high value GPS equipment stolen from farms across NI including at well known horticultural business Gilfresh Produce in Loughgall.

-

The PSNI is appealing for information after a spate of thefts of expensive GPS devices from farms in Ballymoney, Glenavy, Loughgall, Tandragree, Banbridge, Portaferry and Hillsborough.

-

Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin slammed those involved adding that just before July 11th three of these expensive devices were stolen from tractors at their farm one of two in Co Armagh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Irwin said: “These thefts represent a significant loss to the business and inconvenience to their farm operations.

“This is a despicable incident and having spoken locally to the Gilpin’s it is very frustrating for them to have had this criminality visited on them. I understand that three tractors had the important GPS devices removed from them and there is clearly a criminal network behind these thefts and a market for the stolen systems.

“The GPS devices themselves are very important, especially for a business such as Gilfresh Produce as the system provides a high degree of accuracy out in the field when planting or spraying vegetables to avoid wastage and overlap. They really are a vital piece of kit for efficiency in a horticultural operation such as this.

“I understand that another farm outside Tandragee was also targeted and had GPS equipment stolen, as was the case in a number of other locations across NI further pointing to an organised criminal network.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have spoken with police and they are actively investigating these incidents. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the areas concerned to assist the PSNI. This type of criminality impacting our rural communities is not a victimless crime and those impacted are out of pocket and greatly inconvenienced in the running of their business.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are encouraging farming communities to carry out regular security checks to ensure their property and livestock are secure, following an increase in items being stolen from tractors across NI.

PSNI’s Rural and Wildlife Crime Lead Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “We understand how concerning rural crime is and we are acutely aware of the significant increase in GPS equipment being stolen from tractors across the province. These items hold a sizeable value and will cause significant upset to the farming businesses involved.

“Since the beginning of June, we have received seven reports of this type of equipment being stolen from tractors. The rural areas where these crimes have been carried out include, Ballymoney, Glenavy, Loughgall, Tandragee, Banbridge, Portaferry and Hillsborough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“High demand for GPS equipment is fuelling this type of crime, and in most cases the stolen equipment is being sold online for these individuals to make a quick buck. If you see items for sale on websites for much cheaper than you would pay on the High Street, there is a chance they have been stolen and I would encourage everyone to think twice about purchasing such items. Please always do careful checks before purchasing second-hand equipment online.

“This type of theft is well organised and the criminals know what they are looking for, so it’s imperative that farmers remove GPS kit where possible when the tractor is not in use, storing it somewhere safely."

Superintendent McDowell continued: “To date, no arrests have been made but this is very much an ongoing police investigation. We will continue to work with our colleagues in in the Rural Crime Partnership to address these reports in a bid to prevent more crime in rural communities. Representatives from the PSNI, Ulster Farmers’ Union, NFU, Department of Justice, Police and Community Safety Partnership, Federation of Small Businesses and Young Farmers Union work collaboratively so we can share important information, raise awareness and respond to emerging crime trends in a timely manner to support and keep our farming communities safe.