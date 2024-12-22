Over-the-limit motorist from Carrickfergus crashed car onto its roof in the Raloo area near Larne, Ballymena court hears
Glen Heron (34), of Prospect Street in Carrickfergus, admitted charges of dangerous driving; driving with excess alcohol; aggravated taking of a vehicle; and insurance and driving licence offences.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that on June 30 this year, police attended a report of a vehicle on its roof in the Raloo area near Larne.
A member of the public saw individuals exiting the vehicle.
Police arrived and found cans of beer on the road and a box of beer in the vehicle.
The court was told that two males were walking nearby and their descriptions fitted those who had left the vehicle. One of them had an arm injury.
The vehicle was registered to the defendant's mother who had not given him permission to drive.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 78 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence barrister told the court the defendant initially had a "couple of beers" and would have been over the limit but after the collision he had taken more alcohol.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £375.