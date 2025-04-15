Ozanam Men’s Shed appeals to local firms after expensive tools are stolen in yet another robbery at its Lurgan base
This is the second time in the last six weeks that Ozanam Men’s Shed in Lurgan has been robbed.
Thieves stole a number of expensive tools including drills and a nail gun as well as money the men had saved to take themselves off on a day trip.
It is a very popular group which meets at the Ozanam Centre in William Street regularly and the men enjoy spending time crafting and building including making Irish cottages and planters.
Writing on their Facebook page the Ozanam Men's Shed group said: “The men in Lurgan men shed are very saddened to say we have been broken into for the second time in the last six weeks.
"A number of Dewalt drills and chargers where taken along with a nailer that had been donated to us.
"The men had been saving money for a day trip that has been taken as well. We are a small charity that can't afford for this to happen. We are trying to do some good work within the local community. The men are totally sickened and saddened about this.”
They are hoping that local companies or individuals will donate tools or money to help fund their replacement.
The group has been heartened by community support and vowed to continue their work. “It's good to know there are more good people within this community than there are bad,” said a spokesperson.