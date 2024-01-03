Register
Pair arrested after spate of 'high value' meat thefts across Greater Belfast

Police have arrested two males today (Wednesday) on suspicion of multiple thefts of high value meat products across Greater Belfast.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 13:34 GMT
The arrests were made after officers located a suspect moped in Tiger’s Bay.

Posting on the Police North Belfast Facebook page today (January 3), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating over 10 reports of theft of meat from the greater south and north Belfast areas. These occurred over recent days, with each report identifying a suspect moped and two males wearing distinctive helmets.

Officers from the PSNI's Auto Crime team located the moped in the Tiger's Bay area of north Belfast. (Pic: PSNI).
“Whilst on patrol in the Tigers Bay area, officers observed the same moped being wheeled towards the rear of a house. Two suspects were detained and arrested.

“Searches uncovered the helmets and a quantity of suspected stolen meat. The moped was found to be displaying a false registration plate.

“Both males have been arrested on suspicion of numerous offences and will be interviewed.

“If any retailers recognise a similar incident having occurred at their premises, we’d encourage them to phone 101.”