Pair arrested after spate of 'high value' meat thefts across Greater Belfast
The arrests were made after officers located a suspect moped in Tiger’s Bay.
Posting on the Police North Belfast Facebook page today (January 3), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating over 10 reports of theft of meat from the greater south and north Belfast areas. These occurred over recent days, with each report identifying a suspect moped and two males wearing distinctive helmets.
“Whilst on patrol in the Tigers Bay area, officers observed the same moped being wheeled towards the rear of a house. Two suspects were detained and arrested.
“Searches uncovered the helmets and a quantity of suspected stolen meat. The moped was found to be displaying a false registration plate.
“Both males have been arrested on suspicion of numerous offences and will be interviewed.
“If any retailers recognise a similar incident having occurred at their premises, we’d encourage them to phone 101.”