Police have arrested two males today (Wednesday) on suspicion of multiple thefts of high value meat products across Greater Belfast.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The arrests were made after officers located a suspect moped in Tiger’s Bay.

Posting on the Police North Belfast Facebook page today (January 3), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating over 10 reports of theft of meat from the greater south and north Belfast areas. These occurred over recent days, with each report identifying a suspect moped and two males wearing distinctive helmets.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the PSNI's Auto Crime team located the moped in the Tiger's Bay area of north Belfast. (Pic: PSNI).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whilst on patrol in the Tigers Bay area, officers observed the same moped being wheeled towards the rear of a house. Two suspects were detained and arrested.

“Searches uncovered the helmets and a quantity of suspected stolen meat. The moped was found to be displaying a false registration plate.

“Both males have been arrested on suspicion of numerous offences and will be interviewed.