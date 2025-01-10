Pair arrested and drugs seized following house searches in Cookstown area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man and a woman have been arrested and a quantity of drugs seized in the Cookstown area.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit carried out a number of searches in the area.

Detective Sergeant Monaghan said: “Officers carried out five searches, during which they seized quantities of cash, suspected controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia for further examination.

"A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He was later released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police carried out a number of searches in the Cookstown area on Thursday. Credit: Supplied

“At a separate address, a 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class A controlled drug. She was also later released on bail."

Detective Sergeant Monaghan continued: “These searches have removed approximately £15,000 worth of suspected illegal drugs from the supply chain.

"We are committed to addressing criminality linked to the drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/