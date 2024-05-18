Pair sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court for cannabis cultivation in Larne and Newry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man and woman have been sentenced after a large number of cannabis plants were discovered in houses in Larne and Newry.

Donatas Kupstys, aged 28, of an address at Agnew Street in Larne, pleaded guilty to two counts of cultivating cannabis, two counts of dishonestly using electricity, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Gabriele Kubiliute, aged 23, whose address was given as Hydebank Young Offenders Centre, admitted two counts of cultivating cannabis and two counts of dishonestly using electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Kupstys and Kubiliute were sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court to 14 months' imprisonment with a further 14 months on licence. Kupstys was also disqualified from driving for a period of one year.

A man and woman have been sentenced after admitting the cultivation of cannabis. Picture: unsplash (stock image).

Following sentencing, police have urged the public to contact them with any information relating to illegal drugs.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Police stopped a car on the A1 near Lisburn in July 2023 and recovered items used in the cultivation of cannabis and a sum of cash. Searches were then carried out at houses in the Larne and Newry areas with a large number of cannabis plants recovered.

"This sentencing offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminal and drug-related activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and effectively focus our efforts on identifying and removing those who supply drugs from our streets. Information can be given directly to police by calling 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.