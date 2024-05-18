Pair sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court for cannabis cultivation in Larne and Newry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Donatas Kupstys, aged 28, of an address at Agnew Street in Larne, pleaded guilty to two counts of cultivating cannabis, two counts of dishonestly using electricity, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
Gabriele Kubiliute, aged 23, whose address was given as Hydebank Young Offenders Centre, admitted two counts of cultivating cannabis and two counts of dishonestly using electricity.
Both Kupstys and Kubiliute were sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court to 14 months' imprisonment with a further 14 months on licence. Kupstys was also disqualified from driving for a period of one year.
Following sentencing, police have urged the public to contact them with any information relating to illegal drugs.
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Police stopped a car on the A1 near Lisburn in July 2023 and recovered items used in the cultivation of cannabis and a sum of cash. Searches were then carried out at houses in the Larne and Newry areas with a large number of cannabis plants recovered.
"This sentencing offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with criminal and drug-related activity.
"Information from the public is crucial in helping us tackle the scourge of drugs and effectively focus our efforts on identifying and removing those who supply drugs from our streets. Information can be given directly to police by calling 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
"Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”