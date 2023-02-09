Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out searches of two properties in west Belfast and Lisburn on Wednesday February 8.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA. A quantity of cash was seized along with a number of mobile phones, which were removed for forensic examination.

Detective Sergeant Gourley said: “We will continue to work with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt the activities of those who make their living from crime.

"They use a regime of fear to exercise control over the most vulnerable in our society, and care nothing about the lives ruined along the way.