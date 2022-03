City Neighbourhood Sergeant Danielle Burke explains: “We have been increasing our patrols in Wallace Park over the last number of weeks following increased reports of underage drinking.

“Our public spaces should be places that everyone can enjoy safely and while the Neighbourhood Team will continue to patrol the area to provide reassurance to park users, we need parents and guardians to speak to their children about socialising safely and in a manner that doesn’t impact negatively on others.”