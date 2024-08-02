Tributes have been paid to a park ranger who helped calm the scene after ‘petrified’ children in a Lurgan park were confronted by an ‘aggressive’ man armed with a knife.

An eyewitness described how terrified children ran towards her and her partner after the man approached them as they were playing in Lord Lurgan Memorial Park last Thursday evening.

Lord Lurgan Park, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Describing the man as stocky and his 50s, she said she saw the man approach the group of children, aged between 11-13, with what she initially thought was a stick.

"I thought, that’s really aggressive. We didn’t know if it was a daddy standing there or what. Sometimes you don’t want to get involved until you need to get involved," she said.

At that stage the young mum, who was in the park with her partner and six-year-old daughter, had no idea the man had a knife.

"He was kind of standing over one of the children and really screaming in their face,” she revealed adding that the child was no more than 13-year-old. “He was a small, young wee fella. I was saying to my partner, what are we going to do here?”

"Then the children started running up towards us. I think they spotted other adults in the park. A wee fella came running up beside me. I had actually lifted my phone up to video but then I was scared in case the man saw me videoing him. I could see him looking at us and I didn’t want him to come our direction.

"When the wee fella run up to me I asked him ‘are you OK sweetheart’, he responded with: ‘He has a knife’. I hung up the phone and rang 999 straight away.”

She said the child, who was no more than 11 years old, was wide-eyed and terrified. “He could barely get a breath as his mouth was that dry from running up to me,” she said. “I could just see his wee face petrified.

At this point, after calling the police she saw Kevin McLaughlin, the park ranger, had arrived with another man from Drumgor Detatched Youth Work Project. The guy who had been screaming at the children then started screaming at the youth worker from Drumgor.

"Kevin got in between them the two of them. Kevin, the park ranger, put a stop to it,” she said adding that a woman appeared to take the knife from the aggressive man.

After it all calmed down the young mum said she was talking to people who said the aggressive man ‘had been tortured by children’ rapping doors and running away.

"It was a bit excessive for somebody to lift a knife on a ‘knock door, run’,” she said. “After those events in England a few days ago when those three children were murdered, why would anybody go and lift a knife and bring it to a public park where children are playing. There were lots of families about, not just us.

"He doesn’t understand that just that action he has done has affected quite a lot of people – not just the children there but even us as parents thinking that is how easy it is for a switch to flick in someone’s brain and go out with a knife into a public park area.

"If you are lifting a knife, are you prepared to use that knife? You could send your children to the park for an innocent day out and it could quickly turn into not an innocent event. It is actually really scary.

"I am sure those children were extremely traumatised by this,” she said hailing Kevin McLaughlin as the hero for calming the situation down.

Later police in riot gear arrived at Lord Lurgan Memorial Park after they received reports of an ‘aggressive male armed with a knife’.

Another eyewitness said it was a ‘very frightening time for the children in the park’.

There are no reports of anyone injured and a man was later arrested and released by the PSNI.

Inspector Woods said: "We received a report at around 7pm that a man, armed with a knife, was threatening young people in the park.

"Officers attended and located the man in a house in a street nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault and possession of an article with a blade or point,” said the PSNI inspector.

"Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, but this was a terrifying incident for the young victims.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1421 01/08/24," said Inspector Woods.

You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report

Sinn Féin councillor Keith Haughian said: “I want to condemn the reported assault in Lord Lurgan Park yesterday evening. There is absolutely no place for knives or any other dangerous weapons in our communities.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the youth workers and the young people who were in the park as the incident took place.

"A man has since been arrested and I would appeal to anyone with information who can assist with police enquiries to contact the PSNI.”

The man was released by the PSNI on Friday and remains on bail pending police investigations into the incident.

There were no reports of anyone injured in the park on Thursday.