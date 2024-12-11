Patients were unable to get treatment in a hospital triage room after a man refused to leave during a "disgraceful" incident, a court heard.

David James Webb (42), of Upper Toberhewny Lane in Lurgan, admitted being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital on April Fool's Day this year.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to leave a public building; and also admitted resisting police on April 1.

A prosecutor said police were called to the hospital at 4.30am where Webb "refused to engage with a doctor and called one of the nurses a 'fat b*stard'". He was warned about his behaviour but continued to use abusive language.

Court told of incident at Antrim Area Hospital. Photo: Google

The defendant was then asked to leave the triage room as it was required for other patients but he refused to go, saying he "wasn't going without his jacket". Staff could not locate a jacket.

When arrested for failing to leave a public building he was swearing as he was led through the waiting room and outside he refused to get into a police vehicle and kicked it.

The defendant, originally from England, had a record. The lawyer said it was a "hugely regrettable" incident at the hospital and his client wished to apologise. The lawyer said when being discharged from the hospital "he may have felt he required further assistance".

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said disruptions at hospitals are "happening too often".

The judge said people attend hospitals because they are in "difficulties" and to have to witness such behaviour was "quite simply appalling".

He told the defendant: "Doctors, nurses, A&E staff, pharmacists and technicians, etc, are serving the public in hospitals and to watch this behaviour from someone like you is quite disgraceful."

The judge said medics would not have discharged the defendant if they had been concerned about his condition.

Judge Kennedy said the defendant refused to leave and "uttered disgraceful profanities at the staff in the full glare and in the hearing of members of the public". “Your behaviour was quite simply appalling."

The defendant was given a three months jail term. He had bail fixed for appeal in the sum of £500.