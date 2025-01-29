Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Damage was caused after a Cushendall man crashed his Volkswagen Golf into an electrical pole, a court has heard.

Oisin McMullan (20), of Gaults Road, Cushendall, admitted driving without due care and attention on December 20 last year. A second charge of driving whilst unfit was withdrawn by a prosecutor at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

The court was told there was a single vehicle collision at Cushendall Road in the Ballymena area.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Police arrived at 8.10am and saw the Golf had collided with a pole. Damage was caused to the car and pole.

A defence solicitor said the defendant, a bricklayer, had been on his way to work at the time of the collision.

The solicitor said a car in front had missed a turn and suddenly "slammed" on the brakes and to avoid hitting the rear of that vehicle the defendant had driven to the left but collided with the pole.

The defendant was given six penalty points and was fined £250.