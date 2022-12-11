Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Clonmeen area.
Inspector Tate said: “Shortly after 6.20pm, it was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the area. Scorch damage was caused to the front door of the property, with the bottle completely smashed. A man in his 20s was inside the property but was not injured. It was reported that a hooded man was seen running from the scene following the incident.
"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and if anyone has any information, they should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1402 10/12/22.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org