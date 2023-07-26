Police are appealing for information after petrol bomb incident in Holywood, Co Down, early this morning (Wednesday).

Sergeant Fenton said: “A report was received at around 12.30am that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the East Link area, and had struck a lamp post.

“Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire. No damage was caused to the property, and thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist, to get in touch.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service personnel extinguished the fire. Image submitted by NIFRS

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 30 of 26/07/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.